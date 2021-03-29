Georgia woman hit and killed crossing A1A in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two Georgia women were hit while crossing Highway A1A in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to police.

Police said one woman is dead and one woman is in critical condition after the incident.

Investigators said they responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Poinsettia Road and Highway A1A.

Officers said they believe a black 2017 Nissan Altima was heading north on AIA using the right lane when the car hit both women as they were attempting to cross the street.

A 48-year-old woman from Fairburn died at the scene and a 44-year-old woman from Austell is in critical condition at Halifax Health Medical Center, according to police.

The driver of the Altima remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to investigators.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.