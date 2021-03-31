Swedish man who traveled to Brevard County to meet teen girl gets 15-year sentence

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old man who traveled from Sweden to abuse a teen girl in Brevard County will spend more than 15 years in federal prison.

Joaquin Nabi Olsson was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months behind bars on Wednesday.

Olsson was arrested in July 2019 by Palm Bay police. Police said a concerned witness at a Comfort Suites alerted them that a guest, Olsson, appeared to be romantically involved with a child.

Following his arrest, police said the man admitted to having sex with the girl.

Olsson told detectives he met the girl online and spoke with her through Instagram, text messaging and FaceTime before flying from Sweden to Florida in March of that year to meet the girl, then returned again in May.

“This child predator thought he could use international borders to abuse children and avoid law enforcement detection,” said Homeland Security Investigations Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti in a statement.

Olsson pleaded guilty in July 2020 to using the internet and social media to entice and persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Following his release, Olsson will serve a 5-year term on supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.