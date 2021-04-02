‘She loved life:’ Widower of Good Samaritan killed in Sanford crash remembers wife, mother

Jenica Campbell was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Sanford.

SANFORD, Fla. – The good Samaritan who was hit and killed by a vehicle after stopping to help another driver will be laid to rest this weekend.

Jenica Campbell’s husband spoke out for the first time following his wife’s death.

Cory Campbell fought back tears as his four daughters stood by his side outside of Action Church on Friday. They remembered their wife and mother.

[TRENDING: Sunflower thieves cause issues at farm | FBI: Student hit officer in head with skateboard during Capitol riot | How much you’ve ever spent on Amazon]

Ad

“Jenica loved her community. She loved living here and this area. She loved Disney. She loved the beach,” Cory Campbell said. “She loved life and lived it to the fullest with a Southern charm.”

Cory Campbell said he was grateful for the community’s support, including strangers who stepped in to help his family.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for the prayers and support through this hard time for me and my girls,” Cory Campbell said.

Flowers were left along State Road 46 near the crash site.

Sanford police said Michael Kraft hit and killed a motorcyclist on Monday and Jenica Campbell stopped to help.

Moments later, police said Kraft hit and killed Jenica Campbell.

Jenica, center, and Cory Campbell and their four daughters ages 17, 14, 12 and 10. (WKMG 2021)

Her pastor, Pastor Kenneth Clark of Action Church, said she lived to serve and helping others was in her nature.

Ad

“I don’t think she thought about it. She probably saw someone that was hurting and I’m going to help them and that’s what she did. And that’s who she is,” Clark said.

Clark said Jenica Campbell was a bright light and always smiling. He said she loved to serve and participated in several outreach events.

“Everything that we were a part of that was helping people, Jenica was a part of it,” Clark said. “She was a giving, kind, excited about life person.”

Her family is preparing to say their goodbyes this weekend.

Clark said Jenica Campbell’s last moments represented the message of Easter.

“Jesus gave his life for others. There’s not a better act of kindness that any of us could end our life with than what Jenica just did,” Clark said “Her last moments were serving and helping somebody else, which is what Jesus did.”

Clark added that he spoke to the other victim’s family, who said they’re thankful for what she did that day.

Ad

“They sent their condolences to the family. Really thinking of Jenica to stop and help their father was a really, really kind act, so they were appreciative,” Clark said.

Visitation for Jenica Campbell is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Action Church located at 650 E. Airport Boulevard in Sanford. The Celebration of Life service starts at 11 a.m.