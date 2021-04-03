Churches make safety preparations for Easter services to prevent spread of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Churches in Orange County will have in-person Easter services on Sunday for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faith Assembly of God Executive Pastor Johnnie Wilson said the church is ready to keep everyone safe.

“There is a demand in people’s hearts to gather together, we want to provide that we think is important,” Pastor Wilson said.

[RELATED: CDC issues guidance on how to celebrate Easter amid COVID-19 pandemic]

Pastor Wilson said members and guests will safely come back to spaced-out services.

“We have sanitation stations everywhere, we are going in with chemicals between each service, sanitizing the rooms,” Pastor Wilson said.

Bishop Derrick Hutchins leads the New Life Church of God in Christ in Orlando and said technology has made it possible for people to avoid crowds and still worship during the pandemic. Bishop Hutchins said pre-pandemic the church was filled with people and he hopes this Easter weekend will signal that return.

Ad

“I’ve got a special sermon, we’re calling it ‘Come back Sunday’,” he said.

[TRENDING: Sunflower thieves cause issues at farm | FBI: Student hit officer in head with skateboard during Capitol riot | How much you’ve ever spent on Amazon]

Bishop Hutchins said white ropes will block off every other pew and temperature checks will be taken upon entrance.

“So what we do is make sure you can sit with the person who you came within the row. There will be no one in a pew in front of you and no one in a pew behind you,” Bishop Hutchins said.

Ad

On Friday, the CDC updated their guidance and encouraged people fully vaccinated to keep taking precautions to keep others who are not vaccinated safe.

“Even though I’m inviting in-person services, I do not want to jeopardize the safety of any one of my members,” Bishop said.