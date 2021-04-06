Carnival Cruise Line cancels sailings through June

FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industrys recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday it’s canceling all operations from U.S. ports through June 30.

The cruise line said it’s in the process of notifying all of its customers.

Booked guests can receive future cruise credit with an onboard credit package or opt for a full refund.

To help provide flexibility to guests with sailings booked for July, Carnival is also extending final payment deadlines until May 31. It’s also giving such guests the ability to cancel without penalty, according to a news release.

“We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said in a news release.

Major cruise lines have not sailed in the United States since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added new guidelines for cruise lines, saying ships must make test voyages, implement routine coronavirus testing and develop a strategy to vaccinate crews.

However, the CDC has also adjusted travel guidelines adding that vaccinated individuals can travel domestically and internationally.

The CDC has not made it clear when it would lift its no sail order.