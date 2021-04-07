407Day supports Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – On the corner of Edgewater Drive in College Park, there’s a spot in which many locals are familiar.

The College Park Cafe is a place where customers can eat American and Cuban food.

[TRENDING: Teen diagnosed with disorder after vaccine | Video: Gators ‘getting to know each other’ | Disney relaxes mask policy]

Every Wednesday, Randy Crain and his friends go to the restaurant to meet and eat.

“The food seems to be like your mother would cook,” Crain said. “We enjoy going to a local place because it’s more quaint and enjoyable. It’s like you bond with the people here.”

Ad

April 7 is known as #407Day, a day which leaders in Orange County dedicate to local restaurants.

People are encouraged to eat out or get takeout to support local restaurants and their workers.

“The community supports us very, very good,” College Park Cafe owner Barbara Martinez said.

Martinez said her family bought and opened the restaurant nearly two years ago, but she was forced to close for two months last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said it’s been tough economically.

“I’m trying to catch up, but it’s not complete. No, no, no, not yet,” Martinez said.

Martinez, who lived in South Florida, said it’s her late mother’s recipes that make her restaurant stand out.

The menu offers the “Best Cuban Sandwich in Orlando” and Ropa Vieja.