Melbourne woman’s killer caught in Virginia, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The man who killed a 71-year-old woman in Brevard County and left her body at a blighted, former thrift store is now behind bars in Virginia, according to Melbourne police.

According to a news release, Brian Karl Peters, Jr., 33, was picked up by Virginia State Police on March 31. Investigators said Peters was found in a stolen car and was wanted for another murder in Pennsylvania.

Peters is accused of killing Jo Ellen Johnson, whose body was found at 2900 S. Harbor City Blvd. in January, records show. The body was found after the woman had been missing for weeks.

Investigators did not offer a motive for the killing or said how she was killed. Dental records were used to identify the victim, police said.

Following Johnson’s death, police said Peters traveled to York, Pennsylvania. According to West Manchester Township police, Peters ended up living with a 65-year-old for some time before he ultimately stabbed that man to death on March 30 and stole his car — the same car he was caught driving in Virginia.

Peters is now awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania. Melbourne police said they are working to make sure he is prosecuted for both homicides.

Peters faces homicide charges in Pennsylvania and in Melbourne he faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, criminal use of personal identification and duty to report.

Peters was previously arrested in Brevard County in January for driving without a license after a trooper said they clocked him going nearly 100 miles per hour on Interstate 95, records show.