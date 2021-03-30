Melbourne street racer arrested after four-vehicle crash, police say

Deontarrius Smith is accused of street racing in Melbourne and helping to cause a four-vehicle crash, police say.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Brevard County man is behind bars Tuesday after police say he took part in a street race, was involved in a four-car crash and ran off.

Melbourne police were called to the BP Gas Station at 4502 S. Babcock St. on March 8 after officers say two vehicles had been involved in a front bumper to rear bumper crash, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers noted a silver Infiniti against the curb to the entrance of the gas station.

Police said the fourth vehicle, a white Ford Mustang, was on fire and overturned into a ditch nearby. One person was taken to the hospital due to injuries in the crash, according to investigators.

Records show one of the witnesses was an off-duty Brevard County sheriff’s agent. He told officers the Infiniti and Ford Mustang were traveling in the area at a high rate of speed trying to pass another vehicle, the affidavit reads.

As the Mustang tried to merge back onto South Babcock Street from the turn lane, the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, flipped once, struck a wooden utility pole and landed in the ditch, according to police. The driver of the Infiniti was able to slow down but struck the curb by the gas station.

The sheriff’s agent stopped to try and help the individuals involved in the crash. As he walked up to the Ford Mustang, the driver, identified as Deontarrius Smith, crawled out of the driver’s side window and ran to the driver of the Infiniti, police said. According to the arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s agent recognized Smith from other arrests.

As Smith ran toward the other driver, he said “grab the bag and let’s go!” according to crash investigators. The other driver was seen grabbing a grey backpack and a black fanny pack, records show. The two men then took off northwest as they ran from the scene of the crash.

The Brevard County sheriff’s agent was able to stop and restrain the other driver until Palm Bay police officers arrived to assist.

During the interview, the driver admitted to racing Smith on South Babcock Street. He also admitted to crashing in front of the BP gas station, causing two other vehicles to crash, the arrest affidavit reads.

Officers were not able to track down Smith, however, the sheriff’s office agent and surveillance video helped detail Smith’s description.

After issuing a warrant earlier this month, Smith was booked into the Brevard County Jail Tuesday.

He’s being held without bond facing racing charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, racing on a highway and reckless driving causing property damage and personal injury.