Woman shot during robbery in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A woman was shot during a robbery early Monday morning, according to the Rockledge Police Department.

Cash was taken during the robbery at about 3:50 a.m. and the victim was shot in the hand, records show.

She was taken to a hospital in Orlando for treatment.

Police did not provide an address for the crime. They said they are in the process of looking for surveillance footage and potential witnesses.

No further details were immediately available.