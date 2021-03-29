‘Where’s my baby?’ Drunk Titusville woman sped toward Publix thinking she forgot her child, police say

Jessica Lawton is accused of driving under the influence while speeding toward a Publix grocery store. Officers said she thought she left her child behind. (Brevard County Jail)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police took a woman into custody Saturday after an officer spotted her drunkenly speeding through the streets trying to get to her infant whom she thought she left at a grocery store, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they first noticed Jessica Lynn Lawton around 7 p.m. as she was going double the speed limit while heading south on Barna Avenue. Police said the 41-year-old was weaving around cars, going 72 mph, above the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

An officer in an unmarked SUV followed Lawton into a Publix parking lot along Cheney Highway. The officer then activated his emergency lights and noted Lawton speeding up, according to an arrest affidavit.

[TRENDING: SpaceX aims to fly -- and avoid explosion | 4-year-old among 3 dead in I-95 crash | Thief pup gets new home]

Ad

Lawton pointed out of the window and continued driving to the main entrance of the Publix, running stop signs in the parking lot, according to the report. The officer said there were several shoppers leaving and entering the grocery store, causing concern as Lawton did not slow down or stop.

Lawton eventually swerved over two parking spots, changing her direction, and pulled into a parking spot, records show. She immediately jumped out of the driver’s seat asking, “Where is my baby?” police said.

Officers took her into custody as she continued to ask where her child was, according to officials. Police said her breath smelled of alcohol.

As officers questioned her, she said she thought she left her infant at Publix but later mentioned her child was at her home, an arrest report reads.

Police conducted a sobriety test on the mother, which she agreed to, records show. Officers noted she did poorly, walking unsteadily and unable to properly hold her balance, according to an arrest report.

Ad

A police K-9 also found a wallet in Lawton’s bag that had a syringe and two small folded-up pieces of silver foil, authorities said. One of the foils had a small amount of white powdery substance that police identified as fentanyl, according to investigators.

Lawton, who has a criminal history of driving under the influence, was booked into the Brevard County Jail. She is being held without bond and faces charges of DUI, fleeing and eluding an officer, possession of heroin and reckless driving.