243 grams of heroin, 391 grams of cocaine and $20K in cash seized in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office teamed up on Thursday to get hundreds of grams of drugs off the street.

Police said they executed two simultaneous warrants, one on Darrow Avenue and one on Roberts Street, in an effort to stop illegal drug sales happening at both residences.

Officers located and seized 391.5 grams of cocaine, 92.9 grams of methamphetamine, 243.5 grams of heroin, 85.8 grams of marijuana, 22.5 grams of Xanax and $20,878 in cash in addition to drug paraphernalia.

Dedric Sharome Witherspoon was arrested in connection with the operation on a charge of possession of cocaine.

According to the affidavit, a bag found in Witherspoon’s bedroom at the house on Darrow Avenue contained his wallet with his driver’s license in it, $8,298 in cash and 19.5 grams of cocaine.

Witherspoon said the room and the bag were his but denied knowing about the cocaine, records show.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.