Orange County mobile vaccine site designed to reach underserved communities

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County will start a mobile COVID-19 vaccine site program to administer shots to underserved communities.

The first site will be at Barber Park on Gatlin Avenue.

The mobile site will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 12-16.

[TRENDING: Some vaccines more effective than others? | Ranking Disney World rides: Here’s the list | DeSantis gets J&J jab]

Anyone interested in signing up for a shot at this site can do so at this link.

Ad

There will also be limited walk-ups for the vaccine from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the hours may be shortened if crews administer the daily allotment.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at this site.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered to anyone 16 and older, anyone ages 16 or 17 must have a parent with them.

Future mobile sites will be announced at a later date.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine a different Orange County location can do so at this link.