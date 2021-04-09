WATCH LIVE: Explosions reported during trailer fire in Orange County, crews say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon with reports of explosions from the blaze, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Vienna Drive.

Fire Rescue crews said the fire started in a double-wide trailer.

Sky 6 video over the scene showed a blackened home with heavy damage and smoke.

Officials said the Red Cross has been contacted to assist two adults and 1 dog impacted by the blaze.

Crew still on scene, @RedCross requested for 2 adults and 1 dog, SFM also requested. https://t.co/3wCKQ3p9Fr — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 9, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.