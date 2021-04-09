In-home COVID-19 vaccinations available for homebound Orange County residents

Florida gears up to vaccinate more patients, including younger ones

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program will help Orange County residents who cannot easily receive a vaccine at a county site by offering in-home COVID-19 vaccinations starting Sunday, according to a news release.

According to a news release from mymobilevax.com, residents who are elderly, persons with disabilities, or without transportation can register to receive a vaccine at no out-of-pocket costs or require insurance.

Eligible residents who are at least 18 years old can register online to receive a call that will schedule their in-home appointment.

Two people will respond to each appointment — a nurse practitioner and a licensed practical nurse or a certified nursing assistant — to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and monitor for about 15 minutes.

The clinical team will return after 21 days to administer the second dose of the vaccine. These in-home vaccinations will run from Sunday, April 11, through Tuesday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Click here to pre-register.

The Orange County Department of Health is also offering a mobile vaccination clinic starting Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, at Barber Park on Gatlin Avenue.

There will be limited walk-ups for the clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., though the window could be shortened if crews administer the daily allotment of vaccines. For more information on this mobile vaccination clinic, click here.