Orlando police investigate fatal shooting near Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting took place overnight Friday near Camping World Stadium, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department responded to 2000 W. Jackson St. where they found one person dead. Officers described it as a “lone building with units.”

A suspect was taken into custody, according to police. Information surrounding the shooting has not been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.