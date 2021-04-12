26-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Windermere, FHP says

Troopers say a 26-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Winter Garden Vineland Road on April 12, 2021.

WINDERMERE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured during a head-on crash in Windermere on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Winter Garden Vineland Road near Overstreet Road around 4:20 p.m.

Records show a 72-year-old Orlando man driving a sedan northbound on Winter Garden Vineland Road veered off to the right for an unknown reason and struck a cable box on the side of the road then traveled back into the northbound lanes and across the grassy median, where the car struck another sedan head-on.

That second driver, a 26-year-old Kissimmee man, died at the scene of the crash, according to the report.

The 72-year-old man was taken to AdventHealth Celebration to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.