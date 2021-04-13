Man accused of running over teen during large brawl at Flagler County park

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of running over a teen during a large brawl at a Flagler County park is the second person to be arrested in connection with the massive fight.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that investigators obtained video of a blue BMW cutting through the grass at Ralph Carter Park and striking a 17-year-old boy, who then rolled across the hood and continued to tumble once he fell on the ground.

The report didn’t say whether the boy was injured.

Records show witnesses identified 18-year-old David Reis as the man behind the wheel of the BMW. He was arrested at his home in Palm Coast on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse.

“This guy is lucky that he didn’t kill the victim and that he’s not in jail for murder,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “The vehicle is the deadly weapon in this case and if you’ve seen the video, it is hard to believe that the victim walked away with minor injuries. Great work by our team in locating him and getting him behind bars before he can hurt anyone else. I hope this is a lesson to everyone else that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Flagler County and we will continue investigating incidents like this until all offenders are arrested and behind bars.”

Deputies said the fight involving 30 to 40 people at the park happened Wednesday and was part of some type of ongoing dispute between a group of juveniles.

According to the affidavit, a group of teens arrived at a home and threatened to fight a 17-year-old boy who lives there and, at some point, plans were made to meet at the park to fight.

Deputies said that 17-year-old boy was beaten and hit with a Taser multiple times. When investigators arrived on scene, he was vomiting continuously.

A 17-year-old girl was identified through cellphone video of the fight as the person who used the Taser and was taken into custody. She told deputies that she used her Taser on the victim because he kicked her, according to the sheriff’s office. The Taser can be heard throughout a four-minute video of the brawl.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and the 17-year-old girl faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using a weapon while committing second-degree felony charges.

Records show she admitted to using the Taser and said she didn’t feel any remorse for it.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.