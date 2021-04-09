Flagler juvenile beaten, tazed during large brawl at park, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A fight involving 30 to 40 people at a park led to a juvenile male being beaten and then tazed by a 17-year-old girl, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to Ralph Carter Park Wednesday where they found dozens of people yelling, vehicles leaving and entering the parking lot, and the victim “vomiting continuously.”

Officials said the victim told deputies he was beaten by multiple people and “shocked multiple times with a Taser.” According to the news release, deputies found marks on his left abdomen, left arm and on his back.

A woman on scene told deputies several juveniles showed up to her home trying to fight her son, who later made plans with his friends to settle the argument by physically fighting at the park, according to an arrest report. When the juvenile and his friends arrived, there were 30-40 people at the park.

The woman said she tried to calm the situation but was unable to, according to authorities. She told deputies her son was set on “protecting his mother.”

Deputies said she told authorities at one point during the brawl, another unknown female used a baseball bat to strike a vehicle that caused the juveniles to “frantically disperse” for a moment. Deputies said they were unable to locate the bat or damaged vehicles.

A 17-year-old girl was identified through cellphone video of the fight as the person who used the Taser and was taken into custody. She told deputies that she used her Taser on the victim because he kicked her, according to the sheriff’s office. The taser is heard throughout the 4-minute video.

“We have 30 to 40 people all participating in a brawl at a park. This is completely unacceptable and is not the way to solve a disagreement,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “One juvenile is already in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone participating in this kind of behavior in our community is going to be arrested.”

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, and the 17-year-old girl faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using a weapon while committing second-degree felony charges. Officials said additional charges are pending as they continue the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.