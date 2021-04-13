No students injured as school bus catches fire in Seminole County

A Seminole County school bus caught on fire on State Road 417 on April 13, 2021.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – No students were injured Tuesday afternoon when the school bus they were on caught fire, according to district officials.

The fire happened on State Road 417 and was extinguished by about 2:20 p.m.

[TRENDING: Amber Alert for missing Fla. girl | COVID symptoms persist year after man wakes from coma | Tornadoes hit Polk County]

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson said three Endeavour School students and two others were on board at the time of the fire.

Ad

The bus pulled over when smoke became visible and was safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Parents of two of the students picked them up from the scene while the other was transported by back up transportation provided by SCPS.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.