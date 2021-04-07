Truck fire on I-4 closes eastbound lanes, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A truck fire on Interstate 4 is keeping all eastbound lanes closed near the Kaley Street exit, according to Orlando police.

The pest control truck caught fire after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have not said what caused the fire but said that no one was hurt. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, according to officers.

Officers said special equipment is needed to remove the vehicle and that will cause the eastbound lanes to remain closed for “some time.”

UPDATE: Drivers should avoid I-4 EB as it will remain closed for some time, following this vehicle fire at Kaley. No one was hurt; however the vehicle was a pest control vehicle, so special equipment must be brought in to remove it. Traffic is only getting by on the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/5ZjQEAoD8y — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 7, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available.