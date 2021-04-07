Local News

Truck fire on I-4 closes eastbound lanes, Orlando police say

Special equipment needed to remove wreckage

Thomas Mates
, Producer

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Orlando
,
Orange County
,
Interstate 4
Pest control truck caught fire on I-4 eastbound near the Kaley Street exit (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A truck fire on Interstate 4 is keeping all eastbound lanes closed near the Kaley Street exit, according to Orlando police.

The pest control truck caught fire after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Teen diagnosed with disorder after vaccine | Video: Gators ‘getting to know each other’ | Disney relaxes mask policy]

Police have not said what caused the fire but said that no one was hurt. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, according to officers.

Officers said special equipment is needed to remove the vehicle and that will cause the eastbound lanes to remain closed for “some time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: