DeLand man claiming to be ‘special agent’ tased multiple times by Volusia deputies

DeLAND, Fla. – A man was shocked with a Taser multiple times and tussled with Volusia County deputies attempting to arrest him on a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded Monday evening to a home on Raulerson Road in reference to a report of a suspicious person on the property. Deputies said they found George Prosock, 42, in his Lincoln car in the driveway. Prosock told deputies he was searching for a hose to flush out his eyes and looking for “Steve,” although no one by that name lived at the residence, deputies said.

After running Prosock’s driver’s license, deputies determined he was wanted on a warrant in Volusia County for violating his pre-trial release.

A female passenger in the Lincoln complied with deputies and got on the ground, the report shows. The passenger told deputies Prosock’s drug of choice was “meth,” and the last time he used was the day prior.

When deputies attempted to handcuff Prosock, he tensed up and was taken to the ground by a deputy, according to the arrest report.

While on the ground, Prosock grabbed the deputy’s vest to prevent him from getting up and then grabbed his foot, officials said. The deputy deployed his Taser, hitting Prosock in the chest, but the suspect removed the probes and ran toward his vehicle, according to the report.

After Prosock did not get out of the car, deputies issued a Taser for the second time, hitting Prosock, but he again removed the probes. Another deputy issued their Taser for a third time, according to the report. A deputy used pepper spray on Prosock as he exited the vehicle, but deputies said it was “ineffective.”

Prosock then ran around the car, charging at a deputy, according to the report. When the deputy pulled out her weapon, Prosock ran around and laid on top of the female passenger, who was on the ground, deputies said. Prosock said he was a “special agent” and the woman was his “queen,” according to the report.

After additional deputies arrived, Prosock was taken into custody. He was treated for the Taser deployment but was cleared by medical staff, according to the report.

Prosock was later taken to the Volusia County Jail and faces two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.