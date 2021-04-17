Overturned FedEx truck slides across I-95 in Brevard County, causes other crashes with debris, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A FedEx semi-truck traveling on Interstate 95 in Brevard County overturned after crashing into a guardrail and slid across the interstate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 36-year-old truck driver was heading south on I-95 around 1:20 a.m. Saturday before going into the median and hitting the guardrail.

[TRENDING: Fla. FEMA sites to continue Pfizer first shots | Killer ID’d in FedEx mass shooting | Unemployment claim disqualifies Disney cast member for 5 months]

Ad

Afterward, the FHP said the truck overturned onto its side and slid across all northbound lanes. According to the report, debris from the semi-truck ended up in the southbound lanes, causing a few minor crashes.

The interstate was blocked following the crash as crews worked to remove the semi-truck and debris, according to the FHP. The driver received minor injuries and was ticketed for careless driving.