Volusia man dies after losing control of car in apparent street race on I-4, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia man died after losing control of his vehicle in an apparent street race on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 47-year-old Deland man was in a Nissan 370Z heading westbound on I-4 Sunday evening. According to a report, witnesses told troopers the Nissan appeared to be racing a Mustang and another car.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan lost control and went onto the Saxon Boulevard exit ramp near Deltona, overturning multiple times.

Another vehicle was hit by debris from the crash, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.