Missing 10-year-old Apopka girl found after search, police say

Jaylie Farrow, 10, was last seen April 19, 2021 around 10:30 a.m. Apopka police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

APOPKA, Fla. – UPDATE: After an extensive search for a 10-year-old girl last seen Monday morning Apopka police say she has been located.

Police said Jaylie Farrow was located Monday evening but did not offer details as to where she was located.

EARLIER STORY:

Apopka police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning.

According to a news release, Jaylie Nicole Farrow was last seen in the area of North Fairway Drive around 10:30 a.m. She left home wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with flowers, black leggings and was carrying a red backpack.

Farrow is 4 feet 8 inches, weighs 60 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have set up a staging area at the Word of Life Church on Vick Road.

Sky 6 is up over the area where a search is ongoing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Apopka police at 407-703-1757.