Ever use a parking meter in downtown Orlando? Your information may have been compromised

ORLANDO, Fla. – A popular parking app has announced details of a data breach exposing private information of its customers.

ParkMobile said workers discovered a cybersecurity incident in March that allowed unauthorized access to basic user information.

In a message to users, the company said the recent data breach included license plate numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, and some mailing addresses. Encrypted passwords were also accessed, but not the encryption keys, according to the message.

The company also said no credit card information or transaction history was accessed.

As one of the most popular parking apps in the U.S., ParkMobile has more than 20 million users.

The company has also partnered with the City of Orlando for several years, allowing drivers to use the app to find and pay for parking throughout downtown.

In May, the city announced limited free parking through the app in an effort to bolster the economy during the pandemic.

ParkMobile said extensive measures have been taken to protect user passwords. However, as an added precaution, users can change their password in the “Settings” section of the ParkMobile app.

