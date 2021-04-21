Police swarm Sanford business, prompting nearby school lockdown

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford school has been placed on code yellow lockdown as a large police presence gathered for a nearby incident, officials said.

The incident is taking place Wednesday afternoon near U.S. Highway 17-92 and 20th Street.

Sky 6 video shows nearby businesses, including a laundromat, blocked off with police tape, but details about the incident have not been released by authorities.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies and Sanford police responding to a scene in Sanford on April 21, 2021. (Image: Sky 6) (WKMG 2021)

Sanford Middle School is on a code yellow, meaning the school is locked down but normal activities and classroom instruction is taking place. The school is about half a mile from the scene.

Seminole County Public Schools officials said the lockdown is a precautionary measure due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The Sanford Police Department said it is assisting the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.