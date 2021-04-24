Cloudy icon
Tiger Woods, in cast and crutches, posts photo with dog in Florida

First photo since crash in southern California

News4Jax Staff

Instagram photo: tigerwoods

JUPITER, Fla. – With a smile on his face and standing next to his dog, Bugs, Tiger Woods on Friday posted a photo of himself in crutches and a cast.

The photo was taken at his backyard practice area, which is in Jupiter. It’s the first new photo he’s posted of himself on Instagram since he was involved in a crash in Southern California.

Woods returned to his home in Florida in March to continue his recovery from the crash, where his SUV ran off a road and down a hill.

Woods was injured Feb. 23, two days after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He was on his way to a television shoot for GolfTV a little after 7 a.m. when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. He had to be pulled out through the windshield.

He had a lengthy surgery that day at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for shattered tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized with a rod in his tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

