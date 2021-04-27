Family of Orlando teen killed wants justice, calls for an end to gun violence

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of a teenager shot and killed Sunday honored their loved one by releasing balloons and calling for an end to gun violence.

Orlando police said Antrevus Cantlow, 16, was shot at an unknown location Sunday morning and then dropped off at the Timbersound Apartment Complex before he died.

The teen’s grandmother, Tatola Holmes said Antrevus was a respectable young man.

“It just shows us how much Antrevus was really loved from birth until his last breath on yesterday. He was really loved,” Holmes said.

Friends and family wore t-shirts with his pictures and lit candles in his honor.

The teen’s grandfather, Christopher Holmes said the victim was a great student and athlete.

