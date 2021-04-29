Senate confirms Former Sen. Bill Nelson, of Florida, as new NASA administrator

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., attends a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden has chosen Nelson, a former senator from Florida who flew on the space shuttle to lead NASA. Biden announced his intent Friday, March 19, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former Sen. Bill Nelson was confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate Thursday to lead NASA during a critical time as the U.S. Space Agency’s new administrator.

Nelson, 78, went before the Senate last week and answered questions about his vision for NASA as it prepares to send astronauts back to the moon. Comments from both sides of the isle were very agreeable and he was expected to be confirmed.

On Thursday, it became official Nelson was confirmed by unanimous consent becoming NASA’s new leader.

It’s been less than two months since President Joe Biden officially nominated the Brevard County native to lead the space agency after weeks of speculation he planned to tap the former Democratic senator for the role.

Nelson was first elected to U.S. Congress in 1986, and during his time as a representative of Florida, he became the first member of the House to go to space.

Nelson flew onboard Space Shuttle Columbia's STS-61 mission in 1986.

The Florida Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000 and was defeated in the 2018 election by former Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who holds the seat now.