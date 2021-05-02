Man injured in Lake County deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday afternoon after authorities say he was trespassing a horse pasture in DeLand, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to the pasture off Cooter Pond Road in DeLand after receiving “multiple reports of an armed trespasser.”

[TRENDING: SpaceX delivers 4 astronauts with splashdown| Police: Downtown Orlando shooting kills 1 man | Legal questions facing Fla. gambling deal]

Ad

The first deputy arrived and saw the suspect run into a wooded area, the sheriff’s office said. After deputies searched the wooded area, officials said the suspect was found and shot by a deputy.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, per procedure.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.