82-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of van in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An 82-year-old motorcyclist traveling in Lake County died after crashing into the back of a stopped van Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, of DeLand, was heading eastbound on State Road 44 when he failed to slow down and hit the back of a 2015 Honda van. The FHP said the van was stopped for traffic ahead at the time.

The 78-year-old man driving the van was uninjured in the crash, but the 82-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.