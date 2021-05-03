Shots fired after lawn equipment theft in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police say two men fired shots outside a business Monday afternoon after lawn equipment was stolen from the parking lot.

Records show the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at 451 W. Silver Star Road, outside Mi Pueblito Tienda Mexicana.

Witnesses said two men in a white sedan fired several shots after the lawn equipment was taken from a truck and trailer parked outside the store, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

A news release did not list any injuries.

The men fled in a white, sedan, possibly a Kia or a Hyundai, with a damaged rear windshield, authorities said.

The suspected culprits are described as being of average height and slender build with their faces partially covered. One was wearing black clothing and the other was wearing a dark hoodie and white shorts.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.