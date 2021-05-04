24-year-old man killed in Lake Alfred shooting, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Lake Alfred early Sunday morning and now deputies are trying to piece together what exactly happened, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jean Carlos “Felix” Colon was shot around midnight.

Witnesses and the two suspected shooters were identified at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, records show. Deputies haven’t released the names of the accused culprits.

“Detectives have been speaking with everyone at the scene, but unfortunately, not everyone’s story is the same. We know that this started as a disturbance, which led to at least two shots being fired, and we have been talking to the two men who fired those shots. We still have a lot of investigating to do in order to sort it all out,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Those two men are expected to be charged with carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence, although additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, officials said.