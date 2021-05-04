Man faces attempted manslaughter charges in shooting at International Drive hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting at a hotel on International Drive in Orange County sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Deputies arrested Asnel Limprevil, 28, Sunday at the Springhill Suites, 10801 International Drive.

Investigators said they were called for reports of an active shooter Sunday. They eventually encountered Limprevil on the fourth floor of the hotel, records show. Deputies were able to order him to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Investigators said the Limprevil had blood around his mouth and a gash on his leg. Deputies also said there were several bullet holes in the walls and doors on the fourth floor.

Deputies checked the room Limprevil had come out of and found no one else inside. Next door they found the victims, a man who had been shot in the leg along with his fiancée and a child, according to the arrest report.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and his fiancée spoke with deputies about what happened. Records show the woman told deputies she could hear an argument outside their room. She described hearing a man and possibly a woman fighting followed by gunshots.

The woman then woke up her fiancé and, records show, he opened their hotel room to investigate. The pair then heard more gunshots and the man said he had been shot; however, the woman said neither of them ever saw the gunfire or who pulled the trigger.

Limprevil faces three counts of attempted manslaughter, unlawful discharge of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.