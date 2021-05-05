CVS pharmacy locations will now offer walk-up vaccines

ORLANDO, Fla. – CVS is the next company to announce its pharmacies will now offer walk-in vaccinations.

The company announced the 782 locations in Florida are among the many nationwide that will administer vaccines with no appointments required.

Along with walk-up vaccines, CVS said it is also accepting same-day scheduling for appointments through its website. According to its website, pharmacies are offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as Pfizer and Moderna.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a release. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the president’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday they would offer walk-up vaccinations as well, with 383 locations in the state.

Most recently, President Joe Biden announced a new vaccination goal with a push to have states and pharmacies offer walk-up vaccinations, aiming to get at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.