Murder suspect used iPhone attached to car to track man he saw making pricy purchases, police say

Derrick Maurice Herlong, 37, was Monday arrested and is facing several charges: first-degree murder with a gun, home invasion robbery with a gun, carjacking with a gun and grand theft.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A murder suspect saw a man buying expensive items at Mall at Millennia and attached an iPhone to the victim’s car so he could track and rob him, according to the Orlando Police Department.

An 11-page arrest warrant was released Thursday detailing how police came to identify Derrick Maurice Herlong as a suspect in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier, who was killed at a party on North Hyer Avenue in the Thornton Park area on Feb. 19.

Though Rozier was the one killed, police said they believe Herlong was actually targeting another man who was also at the party.

That man said that earlier in the day he’d gone to Mall at Millennia and purchased expensive items at Gucci and Louis Vuitton. After his shopping trip, he put his purchases in his trunk, drove from the mall to a gas station for a five-minute stop, then went to the party in Thornton Park.

As he was entering the party, two masked men with guns forced their way inside, ordered everyone to the ground and demanded their valuables, according to the report.

Jacaris Rozier was found dead by OPD.

Records show the culprits pointed at the man who had been shopping and demanded the keys to his Lexus while also stealing a Christian Dior bag, a gold chain and a wallet from him.

