80ºF

Local News

UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting near downtown Orlando

Deputies say man was shot after suspects entered party

Tags: 
Florida
,
Orange County
,
Homicide
,
Crime
Derrick Maurice Herlong, 37, was Monday arrested and is facing several charges: first-degree murder with a gun, home invasion robbery with a gun, carjacking with a gun and grand theft. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department made an arrest in a fatal shooting near downtown Orlando.

According to officers, the shooting happened on North Hyer Avenue during a party on Feb. 20.

[TRENDING: Florida expands vaccine eligibility to some teachers, first responders | Starlink launch delayed | 1 year since Florida’s first COVID-19 case]

Investigators said they discovered 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier dead inside the apartment around 7:35 p.m. Officers said Rozier was visiting the apartment and did not live there.

During their investigation, detectives determined that unknown suspects went inside the apartment during a party. Officials said the suspects robbed the victims inside and then fled.

Derrick Maurice Herlong, 37, was arrested Monday and is facing several charges: first-degree murder with a gun, home invasion robbery with a gun, carjacking with a gun and grand theft.

Herlong is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

Police said they are still trying to find more people involved with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.