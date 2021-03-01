UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting near downtown Orlando

Derrick Maurice Herlong, 37, was Monday arrested and is facing several charges: first-degree murder with a gun, home invasion robbery with a gun, carjacking with a gun and grand theft.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department made an arrest in a fatal shooting near downtown Orlando.

According to officers, the shooting happened on North Hyer Avenue during a party on Feb. 20.

[TRENDING: Florida expands vaccine eligibility to some teachers, first responders | Starlink launch delayed | 1 year since Florida’s first COVID-19 case]

Investigators said they discovered 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier dead inside the apartment around 7:35 p.m. Officers said Rozier was visiting the apartment and did not live there.

Ad

During their investigation, detectives determined that unknown suspects went inside the apartment during a party. Officials said the suspects robbed the victims inside and then fled.

Derrick Maurice Herlong, 37, was arrested Monday and is facing several charges: first-degree murder with a gun, home invasion robbery with a gun, carjacking with a gun and grand theft.

Herlong is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

Police said they are still trying to find more people involved with the shooting.