Here’s where to get vaccinated in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this weekend will have plenty of options when it comes to places to get their shots.
In addition to the many pharmacies that regularly offer the shots, including Publix, CVS, Walgreens and Winn-Dixie, among others, and the federally-supported site at Valencia College – West Campus, several state-run mobile vaccination sites will also be operating throughout the region.
Each week, the state shares a list of mobile one-day vaccination clinics that will be available throughout Florida through partnerships with local community organizations.
Here are the ones that will be operating in Central Florida this weekend, according to FloridaDisaster.org.
SATURDAY
RCMA
4441 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL 33860
9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center
1723 Bruton Blvd, Orlando, FL 32805
9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Church of the Blessed Redeemer
1225 Degroodt Rd SW, Palm Bay, FL 32908
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Consulate of Mexico in Orlando
2550 Technology Dr, Orlando, FL 32801
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Orlando Hilton
6001 Destination Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819]
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
The Hope Church
3032 Monte Carlo Trail, Orlando, FL 32805
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
SUNDAY
RCMA
4441 Academy Dr, Mulberry, Fl 33860
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Lake Eola Farmer’s Market
512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Southport Community Park
3437 Barnstable Place, Orlando, FL 32827
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Consulate of Mexico in Orlando
2550 Technology Dr, Orlando, FL
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Bravo Hiawassee
2701 N. Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32818
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
For a full list of mobile sites open throughout Florida this weekend, click here.
To find out who is eligible to get vaccinated in Florida, click here.