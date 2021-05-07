Here’s where to get vaccinated in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this weekend will have plenty of options when it comes to places to get their shots.

In addition to the many pharmacies that regularly offer the shots, including Publix, CVS, Walgreens and Winn-Dixie, among others, and the federally-supported site at Valencia College – West Campus, several state-run mobile vaccination sites will also be operating throughout the region.

Each week, the state shares a list of mobile one-day vaccination clinics that will be available throughout Florida through partnerships with local community organizations.

Here are the ones that will be operating in Central Florida this weekend, according to FloridaDisaster.org.

SATURDAY

RCMA

4441 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL 33860

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center

1723 Bruton Blvd, Orlando, FL 32805

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Church of the Blessed Redeemer

1225 Degroodt Rd SW, Palm Bay, FL 32908

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Consulate of Mexico in Orlando

2550 Technology Dr, Orlando, FL 32801

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Orlando Hilton

6001 Destination Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819]

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

The Hope Church

3032 Monte Carlo Trail, Orlando, FL 32805

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

SUNDAY

RCMA

4441 Academy Dr, Mulberry, Fl 33860

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Lake Eola Farmer’s Market

512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Southport Community Park

3437 Barnstable Place, Orlando, FL 32827

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Consulate of Mexico in Orlando

2550 Technology Dr, Orlando, FL

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

Bravo Hiawassee

2701 N. Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32818

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

For a full list of mobile sites open throughout Florida this weekend, click here.

To find out who is eligible to get vaccinated in Florida, click here.