Application process with FCC for discount on broadband internet to begin this week

The application process with the Federal Communications Commission for a discount on broadband internet will begin on Wednesday.

The application process with the Federal Communications Commission for a discount on broadband internet will begin on Wednesday.

The FCC said the emergency benefits program is aimed at helping low-income households.

Each eligible household may get a $50 discount on broadband service and any associated equipment rentals, according to the FCC.

[TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids prison | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills]

Ad

Federal officials said a household may also be eligible for a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

The FCC listed the following criteria outlining who is eligible for the program:

If anyone in the household participates in the Lifeline program

If approved to receive benefits under the free or reduced-price school meal program

Experienced a substantial financial loss since Feb. 29, 2020

Received a federal Pell grant in the current award year

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program

Anyone who is interested in applying or seeing if they are eligible for the program can click this link.