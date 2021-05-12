Clear icon
2 hurt, 1 critically, in fire at Cape Canaveral apartment

Cause of Johnson Avenue fire not known

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Two people were injured, one critically, in a fire early Wednesday at an apartment in Cape Canaveral, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a single-story apartment on Johnson Avenue, east of State Road A1A.

Canaveral Fire Rescue Capt. Jeff Crawley said firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few minutes and discovered two victims.

One victim was critically injured and the other did not suffer serious injuries, Crawley said.

The fire did not spread to any other units.

About 30 firefighters from Brevard County, Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

