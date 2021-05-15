‘Their futures were taken:’ Reward up to $10,000 being offered in slain Sumter teens case

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A reward for information is being offered in the case of two Sumter County teens who were found dead off County Road 219 in Wildwood Wednesday.

One day after the bodies of 16-year-old Preston Wayne Nixon and 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson were found by authorities, Sumter County Sheriff Capt. Jon Galvin said in a video update that both victims had gunshot wounds.

Deputies said at the time of the discovery the boys’ deaths were not random acts of violence and believe they knew the shooter(s).

“We believe at this time that both victims may have known their assailant,” Galvin said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to follow up any leads and we’re asking the community’s help to solve this brutal and senseless murder.”

Both teens were homeschooled at the time of their deaths and were not enrolled in Sumter County Public Schools.

Up to $10,000 is being offered for information in the case that could lead to the person(s) responsible.

The sheriff’s office also posted a video with the family of the boys, inviting them to speak. Matt Ohley, Nelson’s uncle, said the families are “broken” and that no words can describe what they are going through.

“Prestin was 16 years old. He liked to play video games, ‘Fortnite’ specifically. He was a kind, and quiet, loving soul,” he said.

Ohley described Nixon as the kind of person who was helpful and thoughtful, saying if he went inside the home to get a drink for himself, he would get some for his friends as well. He also described Nelson as being kind, quiet and reserved.

“Perhaps that’s why Isaiah and Prestin became such good friends is they share those characteristics,” he said. “Their futures were taken from them. Senselessly.”

Nelson’s uncle said their futures are no longer there because of “some monster or monsters.”

“Why were these young men brutally murdered?” he said tearfully.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).