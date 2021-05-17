Melbourne officer beaten unconscious before pursuit, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man who beat an officer to the point of temporary unconsciousness was able to initially get away after leading authorities on a pursuit, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were called to a 7-Eleven on North Harbor City Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Thursday after the store clerk said he was beaten and robbed by a man later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Medzius.

Records show Medzius placed alcoholic beverages on the counter then told the cashier he wanted some hot food but the clerk wasn’t able to make anything because the cooking system wasn’t powered on.

Medzius repeatedly demanded hot food and when the clerk told him no, Medzius reached around the plastic barrier and punched the victim in the face, according to the report.

Police said Medzius grabbed more alcohol from the cooler section, hit the clerk again, knocking down the barrier in the process, and left without paying.

Records show an officer confronted Medzius in the gas station parking lot but Medzius refused to cooperate or get out of the silver Nissan he was in when instructed to do so and instead threatened to “physically harm” the officer if he didn’t leave him alone.

The officer tried to remove Medzius from the Nissan and in return, Medzius punched the officer, which then prompted the officer to use his Taser on Medzius, according to the affidavit.

Medzius pushed the officer as he was hit with the Taser and they both fell to the ground as a result, with Medzius landing on top of the officer, authorities said.

Police said Medzius repeatedly punched the officer in the head and face, took the Taser from the officer’s hands, removed the Taser probes from his chest then threw the Taser to the ground, got in his Nissan and drove away.

The officer got into his patrol car and engaged in a pursuit until about Pineda Causeway but turned around to go back to the 7-Eleven to get medical attention, records show.

The report said the officer temporarily lost consciousness and the ability to see. It was later determined that he suffered a concussion.

A warrant was issued and Medzius was arrested the next day.

He faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, criminal mischief, depriving an officer of means of protection, fleeing and eluding, petit theft and resisting an officer with violence.