Time to play? Dueling lottery jackpots reach nearly $700 million this week

There’s a lot of money on the line with lottery jackpots this week. So, if you usually wait to play when the money gets high, now is the time.

Between two dueling jackpots, there’s $676 million up for grabs, Florida Lottery officials announced, as prizes continue rollover with no one winning recently.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to approximately $475 million Tuesday while the Powerball jackpot sits at $201 million after no one won on Sunday, officials said.

If one person were to win both and claim the one-time, lump-sum payments they would receive $453.8 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, May 18 and then the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, May 19 both airing on News 6 at 11 p.m.

Jackpot rollovers for Mega Millions have contributed more than $27.4 million for Florida education, Florida Lottery officials said, while the Powerball followers have generated more than $15 million.