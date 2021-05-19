2 hurt after Port Orange head-on crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Two people were hurt Wednesday in a head-on crash in Port Orange.

Port Orange Fire and Rescue crews were responding to a non-emergency call when they rolled up to the crash in the north end of their district around 1 p.m.

First responders stopped to render aid.

The agency said each vehicle had only the driver inside. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

First responders did not give any details on their condition.