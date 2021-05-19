Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

2 hurt after Port Orange head-on crash

Each vehicle only had driver inside

Gabriella Nuñez
, Multimedia Producer

Volusia County
,
Crash
,
Port Orange
Port Orange Fire and Rescue responded to a head-on crash Wednesday.
Port Orange Fire and Rescue responded to a head-on crash Wednesday. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Two people were hurt Wednesday in a head-on crash in Port Orange.

Port Orange Fire and Rescue crews were responding to a non-emergency call when they rolled up to the crash in the north end of their district around 1 p.m.

(Port Orange Fire and Rescue) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

First responders stopped to render aid.

The agency said each vehicle had only the driver inside. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

First responders did not give any details on their condition.

