Eastbound vehicle ends up on other side of I-4 after crashing into pole, flipping, troopers say

Crash on eastbound I-4 slows traffic in both directions. (Image: News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a single vehicle slowed traffic in both directions of Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reserve FHP trooper and News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero, who has been on scene since the crash took place Wednesday afternoon, said the driver of an Acura MDX was heading east on I-4 when they struck a pole on the right shoulder.

After crashing into the pole, the driver overcorrected and drove across all eastbound lanes, according to troopers. The vehicle then flipped over a guardrail and ended up on the westbound side of I-4.

Traffic Alert

EB I-4 at Lake Mary Blvd

- east and westbound lanes delayed.

- @FHPOrlando clearing road as fast as possible @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/QC3UEDtMSE — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) May 19, 2021

It’s unclear what prompted the initial crash or if the driver was injured.

Montiero said shortly after 1 p.m. that troopers were working to clear the roadways and get traffic moving again.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.