Eastbound vehicle ends up on other side of I-4 after crashing into pole, flipping, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a single vehicle slowed traffic in both directions of Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reserve FHP trooper and News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero, who has been on scene since the crash took place Wednesday afternoon, said the driver of an Acura MDX was heading east on I-4 when they struck a pole on the right shoulder.
After crashing into the pole, the driver overcorrected and drove across all eastbound lanes, according to troopers. The vehicle then flipped over a guardrail and ended up on the westbound side of I-4.
Traffic Alert— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) May 19, 2021
EB I-4 at Lake Mary Blvd
- east and westbound lanes delayed.
- @FHPOrlando clearing road as fast as possible @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/QC3UEDtMSE
It’s unclear what prompted the initial crash or if the driver was injured.
Montiero said shortly after 1 p.m. that troopers were working to clear the roadways and get traffic moving again.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.