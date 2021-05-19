Family starts scholarship to honor legacy of Kissimmee shooting victim

Ricardo De Lara was found dead in a Kissimmee home in 2020. His family is now honoring his legacy with a scholarship.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One year after a man was found dead at a home in Kissimmee, his family is turning his tragedy into triumph and giving back to others.

Officials said the Kissimmee Police Department received 911 calls at about 12 a.m. on May 16 of last year, in reference to hearing gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene in the 3400 block of Fox Crossing Drive, police said Ricardo De Lara, 22, was found dead in the home. Police confirmed De Lara was shot, but still have not released details about a motive or released any details about a suspect.

Vanessa Vasquez said she is not giving up on justice for her brother.

“This person has to pay for what they’ve done,” said Vasquez. “We just want the killer brought to justice so he can’t do this to any other family.”

She said her brother loved music, brand marketing, blogging and helping others. Now, one year later as his family continues to wait for answers, they’re keeping his legacy alive.

“My goal is for people to remember him as he lived as the amazing person that he was, and how much he cared for his friends and his family,” said Vasquez.

Ricardo De Lara with his family. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

De Lara’s family said they’ve set up a nonprofit called Supreme Scholars Foundation and have already awarded six scholarships so far to people in college and those working to better their careers. Vasquez said De Lara was working to get back in college to continue doing online marketing and brand management.

“The way Ricardo was with so many people. We wanted to have this available to as many students as possible,” said Vasquez.

To donate to the family’s scholarship fund, click here.