Kissimmee police one step closer to having a citizens review board

KISIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department is one step closer to having a citizens review board.

The city commission approved the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday night.

Chief Jeffrey O’Dell said the board is not the result of any public outcry from the community, but the police department is trying to be more transparent.

“This board would give another avenue to our community for public inspection of police protocols and how we handle incidents involving citizens, complaints, use of force and the high liability areas,” O’Dell said.

The ordinance would give the board access to the police chief and executive staff for input or reviews on policies and procedures.

This includes internal affairs investigations, employee misconduct investigations and use of force investigations.

A second and final reading on the measure is set for June 1.