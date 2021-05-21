Event aims to get vaccine to Hispanic community in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Florida Technical College teamed up with AdventHealth to administer dozens of covid-19 vaccines.

“I got the Pfizer vaccine and I’m really happy that I’m finally vaccinated,” Paris Levert said.

Officials said more than 51% of the population is Hispanic or Latino, the health department in Osceola County said about 33% of that population has been vaccinated.

Officials believe many are still hesitant to get the vaccine.

Florida Technical College Executive Director, Martin Levert, spoke to News 6 on Thursday ahead of the event.

“After getting a lot of information from advent health officials knowing that that is an underserviced population in terms of vaccines and vaccinations in general, we want to give them an opportunity to come to a centralized location here in Osceola,” Martin Levert said.

FTC had bilingual staff at the vaccine site to help residents with language barriers. They plan to host another vaccine event in the upcoming weeks for those who are due for their second dose.