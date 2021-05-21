Puerto Rico drops COVID-19 test requirements for vaccinated travelers on domestic flights

Puerto Rico is making big changes to its COVID-19 restrictions for travelers coming into the U.S. territory.

Starting Monday, May 24 fully vaccinated travelers arriving on domestic flights will no longer need to provide a negative PCR molecular COVID-19 test result, according to Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization. Instead, those travelers will be allowed to show their vaccination card along with their ID.

Discover Puerto Rico website states that all travelers will still have to submit a Travel Declaration Form prior to arrival on the island. People traveling internationally, as well as those who are not fully vaccinated, will still be required to present a negative PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival. Those test results must be uploaded onto an online portal. People failing to do so face a $300 fine, according to Discover Puerto Rico.

In addition to the relaxed testing requirements, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to go maskless at parks and beaches. The island is also lifting its 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Monday, according to the website.

Click here for Puerto Rico’s complete COVID-19 guidelines for travelers.