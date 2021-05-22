Crews continue working 1,600-acre brush fire in Indian River County, just south of Brevard

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – Crews worked through the night on any hotspots from a 1,600-acre brush fire in Indian River County and to help prevent it from spreading, according to the Florida Forest Service.

There has not been an update Saturday morning, but officials said the fire, named the Tree Frog Fire, was at 40% containment Friday night. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the St. Sebastian Buffer Preserve in Indian River and was completely uncontained as of 2:30 p.m.

“This is the biggest fire we’ve seen this year in (Indian River County) and we’ll be working well into the night to contain it,” said a Florida Forest Service representative, who added that high winds are a concern because embers could spread and spark another fire.

The forest service had 10 dozers and one helicopter assisting county fire crews and other agency crews Friday evening.

High fire danger is a concern Saturday as winds continue to be gusty in Central Florida.

The Tree Frog Fire shut down Interstate 95 in Brevard County for most of Friday as smoke was blowing toward the interstate. As of 5:45 p.m. lanes in both directions near the Palm Bay Road exit had reopened in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A voluntary evacuation notice was lifted for Fellsmere residents just before 8 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.